New Pistons Logo All But Official After Trademark Leaks [PHOTO]

May 13, 2017 1:27 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

For the past year, Detroit Pistons fans have been wondering whether or not their team will be getting a new logo as leaks and speculation spread across the internet.

On Saturday, an official trademark was filed by the Pistons organization to the European Union Intellectual Property Office on Saturday for a new primary logo, according to Conrad Burry over at sportslogos.net.

This updated version of the old 1980s Bad Boys logo (which really only changes the font) began showing up on promotional material and even on some apparel starting after the 2015-2016 season. It was even shown on renderings of the Pistons draft cap last year before it was changed at the last moment.

It even appeared on the Pistons’ court all of last season.

I even ordered a pair of shorts that were advertised as having the new logo on them only to receive a pair with the current incarnation stitched on.

It’s not confirmed, but the ongoing saga with this logo might be tied to the team’s impending move to Downtown Detroit. The team might have wanted its rebrand to coincide with the move to Little Caesars Arena later this year, but that’s pure speculation.

The NBA Draft Lottery is on Tuesday, so there might be an official announcement sometime soon. There’s no word yet on if the team will get new jerseys at the same time.

