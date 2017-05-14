Police Investigating Death Of Freeland High School Student

FREELAND – Tittabawassee Township Police detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old Freeland High School student.
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Sunday in the basement of the victim’s home, north of Freeland. Police have not released the student’s name at this time. The shooting followed a bonfire at the victim’s home.
Investigators have talked with several Freeland High School students who were at the home when the shooting happened. It’s not known at this time is the shooting was intentional or accidental.
Police suspect alcohol is a factor.
Saginaw County victims advocates and a Freeland High School counselor were called to the scene to talk with the students who were at the house when the shooting happened.
Freeland Community Schools Superintendent Matthew Cairy will have support staff available at the school Monday morning to help students and staff during their time of grief.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)