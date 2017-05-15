Man Uses Plastic Bat To Defend Son Against Aggressive Goose, Gets Ticket

INDIANAPOLIS (WWJ/AP) – An Indianapolis man says he shouldn’t have been ticketed for using a plastic bat to protect his 4-year-old son from an aggressive Canada goose.

James McDaniel tells WXIN-TV that the goose came across a field and chased his son, so he struck it with the bat. McDaniel says that the goose was “clearly attacking” the boy and he was only doing what he could to protect him.

Marion County animal services ticketed McDaniel for animal cruelty. An incident report says witnesses reported that McDaniel hit the bird three times.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says people are allowed to protect themselves or others from wildlife, but may only use a reasonable amount of force.

In Michigan, Department of Natural Resources spokesman John Pepin says there are laws against harassing wildlife.

He says Canada geese as well as mute and trumpeter swans found in Michigan have been known to act aggressively. Your best defense? Stay away and shout loudly at such a bird if you’re approached.

“We tell people, regardless of the animal, respect all wildlife and try to keep your distance as much as you can,” Pepin said.

A Monday court hearing is planned in the Indiana case.

