Wrong-Way Driver Hits Concrete Barrier On Belle Isle; Serious Injuries

BELLE ISLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that injured three people over the weekend on a busy Belle Isle.
Troopers were dispatched to the scene at Detroit’s popular island park after 911 calls began coming in at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the female driver was speeding northbound the wrong way on Fleming St. when she attempted to turn the wrong way onto Central Ave., according to police.
The vehicle struck the concrete barrier on the opposite side of Central Ave., lost a front wheel and then bounced back to the other side of the street, again striking the barrier.
Both passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. The driver sustained only minor injuries.
An investigation by the MSP Metro South Post is ongoing.