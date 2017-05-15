CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Wrong-Way Driver Hits Concrete Barrier On Belle Isle; Serious Injuries

May 15, 2017 5:08 PM
Filed Under: Belle Isle, detroit

BELLE ISLE (WWJ) – Michigan State Police are investigating a crash that injured three people over the weekend on a busy Belle Isle.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene at Detroit’s popular island park after 911 calls began coming in at around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the female driver was speeding northbound the wrong way on Fleming St. when she attempted to turn the wrong way onto Central Ave., according to police.

The vehicle struck the concrete barrier on the opposite side of Central Ave., lost a front wheel and then bounced back to the other side of the street, again striking the barrier.

Both passengers in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to police. The driver sustained only minor injuries.

An investigation by the MSP Metro South Post is ongoing.

