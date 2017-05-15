CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Cavaliers To Wear Goodyear Logo On Jerseys Next Season [PHOTO]

May 15, 2017 2:48 PM
Filed Under: Cleveland Cavaliers

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will roll with Goodyear next season.

The defending NBA champions on Monday announced a multiyear corporate sponsorship deal with Goodyear that will have the players wearing the tire giant’s iconic winged-foot logo on their jerseys starting next season.

The Cavaliers think the Akron-based manufacturer is a perfect partner, partially because of the local tie-in with superstar LeBron James, who also is from Akron. During a news conference, the Goodyear blimp circled above Quicken Loans Arena.

Last year, the league approved teams signing companies to place logos on the upper left portion of their jerseys starting with the 2017-18 season. Philadelphia, Boston, Sacramento, Utah and Brooklyn all have similar corporate partnerships.

The Cavaliers and Goodyear also announced a $1 million donation to Cleveland and Akron public schools.

While on-jersey logos are relatively new in North American sports, they’ve been part of European soccer for years.
More AP NBA: apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

