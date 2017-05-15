Child Rushed To Hospital, Found In Pool In Warren

WARREN (WWJ) – A child has been rushed to a local hospital after being pulled from a swimming pool in Warren.
Emergency crews were in the area of 12 Mile and Schoenherr Rd., after 2 p.m. Monday. Witnesses told WWJ Newsradio 950 that intersection was closed to traffic for a time.
No information was immediately available about the child’s condition, and circumstances surrounding how he or she ended up in the pool are not known at this time.
WWJ is working to gather more details. Stay tuned for more on this developing story.