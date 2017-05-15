Crash Kills Dad, Twin Daughter, Leaves Other Sister In Critical Condition

DETROIT (WWJ) – A horrific accident just before midnight Sunday leaves two people dead including a dad and one of his twin daughters.
Police say the 53-year-old driver and one of his 10-year-old twin daughters were killed in the accident in the area of Glendale and Linwood roads on the city’s west side.
The other twin daughter is reported to be in critical condition at Henry Ford Hospital.
Police are at the scene of the accident continuing their investigation.
