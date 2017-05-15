CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Dallas Cowboys Running Back Files 2nd Lawsuit Over Finances

May 15, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Cowboys, Darren McFadden

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden has filed a second lawsuit in Arkansas over the management of his finances.

The former University of Arkansas football standout initially filed a lawsuit in June against Michael Vick, a family friend who served as McFadden’s business manager and financial adviser. McFadden alleges Vick misappropriated millions of dollars and mishandled his duties.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports McFadden filed a lawsuit Friday in Little Rock against Ameriprise Financial Services Inc., the company Vick worked for when he managed McFadden’s finances.

The suit alleges the company was negligent and actively concealed Vick’s actions as he “manipulated” McFadden to seize control over his professional income, assets and retirement savings.

Vick has denied all allegations.

Vick isn’t the former NFL player of the same name incarcerated for his involvement in a dog fighting ring.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

