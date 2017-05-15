Detroit Museum Expanding Popular Outdoor Art Program

DETROIT (AP) – The Detroit Institute of Arts is expanding its popular program that places reproductions of artwork outdoors to areas of Michigan that are deemed culturally underserved.

“Inside/Out” installations as part of that effort start in the coming week and will remain on view until October.

A roughly $100,000 Museums for America grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services is supporting the installation of 15 reproductions and related programming in two communities annually over the next three years. The first communities are Munising and Sturgis.

The statewide initiative grew out of a pilot program the DIA launched in 2015.
Selected communities are located in counties identified as underserved by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. Sites will be posted on the museum’s website.

 

