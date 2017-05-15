Detroit Red Wings Announce Anheuser-Busch As Landmark Partner At Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that Anheuser-Busch has signed on to a multi-year agreement as a Landmark-level partner at Little Caesars Arena. As part of the sponsorship, Anheuser-Busch will be the naming rights partner for three areas of the venue–the stylish “Budweiser Biergarten,” as well as the main concourse “Goose Island Pub” and celebratory “Bud Light Upper Concourse Bar” inside the arena. Bud Light will also be the official domestic beer of the Detroit Red Wings.

The Budweiser Biergarten will be located outside the northwest entrance to Little Caesars Arena. This gathering space will be accessible for ticketed events. It will also serve as a premier private event venue. In addition to the spacious patio and lawn area, the Budweiser Biergarten will feature a beautiful, glass-enclosed, four-season pavilion bar with a retractable roof to accommodate various functions and all types of weather.

Just inside the main level concourse, adjacent to the Budweiser Biergarten, is the Goose Island Pub– a hop lover’s dream. The pub will feature a wide range of beverages and a cool gathering area to meet friends before the game.

One of Little Caesars Arena’s special features is an upper level concourse that looks out over the Via. A feature attraction in this space will be the Bud Light upper concourse bar.

“Having a partner like Anheuser-Busch at Little Caesars Arena is such an enormous asset for our venue,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment.

“Fans and visitors will love the Budweiser Biergarten, as it will extend their experience outside for a show or a game. And we envision the Goose Island Pub and the Bud Light Upper Concourse Bar as two of the most popular areas in the building. I have no doubt they’re going to be fan favorites.”

“We are pleased to extend our partnership with the Detroit Red Wings in their new world-class arena. Both the Red Wings and arena will play a prominent role in our plans to bring unique brand experiences to the great fans in Hockey Town, USA,” said Kevin Feehan, Region Vice President at Anheuser Busch.