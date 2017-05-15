CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Farmington Spa Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Customer During Massage

May 15, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: farmington, sex assault

FARMINGTON (WWJ) – A downtown Farmington spa owner has been arrested after he allegedly sexually assaulted a customer on the massage table.

vuong Farmington Spa Owner Charged With Sexually Assaulting Customer During Massage

Con Vuong (Photo: Farmington police)

According to police, a 23-year-old Livonia woman last Thursday visited the Oriental Spa, located at 33409 Grand River Ave., and was escorted to a massage room by 43-year-old Con Vuong.

The young woman reported Vuong asked her to take her clothes off and lie on her stomach under a sheet on the massage table. Shortly after the massage began, the woman reported, Vuong told her to turn over and lie on her back. That’s when police say Vuong moved the sheet allegedly and began to touch the woman’s breasts and genital area, before grabbing the victims hand and placing it over his genitals.

The woman “left the massage room in hysterics” and called police who arrested Vuong, a Troy resident.

Police said an investigation revealed that not only does Vuong lack a license or certification to practice massage, he’s a registered sex offender, having been convicted of sexual assault in 2004.

Farmington Public Safety Director Frank Demers said investigators believe there may be additional victims.

“It’s clear his intent was to take advantage of this victim for sexual gratification.  Because of the brazenness of his actions, it is likely that he has assaulted other women at his business in the past,” Demers said, adding that he hopes anyone who had a similar experience at Vuong’s spa will come forward.

“While the City of Farmington has an ordinance to regulate businesses offering massage therapy, people should take time to research the business to ensure that massage therapists are licensed,” Demers said.

Vuong was arraigned Friday on three counts of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree. Each count is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum penalty of two years in jail. Bond was set at $150,000, 10 percent, on the condition Voung wear a GPS tether if released.

His next court date was scheduled for Friday, May 26.

