Fieger Files Sex Assault Suit Against Attorney Mike Morse, Farmington Hills Restaurant

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A $10 million lawsuit alleges Oakland County attorney Mike Morse molested a woman in a back room at a Farmington Hills restaurant.

The civil suit, filed by attorney Geoffrey Fieger against Morse and the owner of Lelli’s Restaurant, details the alleged sexual assault that took place in April.

“She was just there having dinner…she did not know Mr. Morse at all,” Fieger said, at a news conference Monday. “He promoted himself as a famous person who she would like to have a picture with. And that was the guise under which he brought her to a room or an area of the restaurant when he encouraged her to take a selfie; and at that point, as the complain alleges, began the sexual molestation.”

According to the lawsuit, the alleged victim, a Novi resident, filed a complaint with the Farmington Hills Police Department. At request of the police, the suit claims, she wore a wire and recorded Morse allegedly admitting to the assault.

Fieger said Farmington Hills police have that recording.

He noted that no criminal charges have been filed at this point.

“The only other information that I have is that the Farmington Hills Police Department has told the victim they’re completing their investigation and will present it shortly,” Figer said, adding that police are aware of the civil suit.

Fieger said Lelli’s owner Mark Zarkin helped try to cover it up.

“The owner of Lelli’s since that time has facilitated, coerced according to the complaint, and attempted to convince the victim to not only meet with himself and Mr. Morse in an attempt, as the complain alleges, to not go to the police and not to bring a complaint against Mr. Morse,” Fieger said.

Fieger said the picture of the victim and Morse exists, although there is no photo of the alleged sexual contact.

The was no immediate comment from Morse.