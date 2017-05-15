Katy Perry Announces ‘Witness’ Tour With Detroit Show In December

DETROIT (WWJ) – On the heels of a successful world tour hailed by Rolling Stone as “a show to damage retinas and blow minds,” rocker Katy Perry announcing her “Witness: The Tour” — which makes a stop in Detroit late 2017.
Perry will release her new album Witness in June and will perform at the Little Caesars Arena on December 6 — tickets will be available through Ticketmaster Verified Fan registration (on Katy Perry link here) now through May 16 and a variety of other early ticket purchase schemes too.
Each concert ticket purchase includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album.”
Tickets ($50.50, $90.50, $150.50 and $200.50) go on sale on Monday, May 22 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at OlympiaEntertainment.com, The Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices and Ticketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000. For additional information, call (313) 471-6611.
Perry’s tour will kick-off in Ohio in September and make its way to Detroit for the Wednesday, December 6th show.
According to the pop-star’s release the tour presale powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan Begins Thursday, May 18 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. local time. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an easy to use fan-first technology that helps artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 10 p.m. PT. For more information and to register, visit – katyperry.com
You’ll be able to catch Perry as the musical guest on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” on the May 20.