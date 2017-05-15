Tips Wanted In Case Of Missing Detroit Man [PHOTOS]

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help to find a missing 38-year-old man.
David London was last seen in the 12000 block of Caldwell on Saturday, May 13 at around 2 p.m. That’s when he left his home, according to police, and never returned.
London is described as a black male, 5’11” tall and around 180 lbs., bald with a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black and white skull cap and black shoes.
Police say he is believed to be in good physical shape but does have a mental condition. It is unknown if he has taken his medication.
Anyone who may have seen this missing man or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-1616 or 313-596-1140.