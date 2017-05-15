Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney Shows Off Thong In Instagram Video

May 15, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: McKayla Maroney

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

McKayla Maroney won an Olympic gold medal for the United States in the 2012 Olympics as a member of the “Fierce Five.”

Since then Maroney has retired from gymnastics and now seems to focus her attention on her Instagram account. And we’d like to thank her for that. The former gymnast has more than one million followers and decided to share a racy post with her fans.

The post read “another world premiere.” There is music playing in the background, but the premiere featured her backside more so than the music.

another world premiere

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

With over 800,000 views on the video, she knows her audience.

down by the water

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

spread love 🌈

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

Happy 4th 🇺🇸

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

it's my birthday, i'll sleep in if i want to. #20

A post shared by McKayla Maroney (@mckaylamaroney) on

She isn’t the first Olympic gymnast to share photos or videos of her backside in 2017. Aly Raisman And Simone Biles were featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

