Olympic Gold Medalist McKayla Maroney Shows Off Thong In Instagram Video

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

McKayla Maroney won an Olympic gold medal for the United States in the 2012 Olympics as a member of the “Fierce Five.”

Since then Maroney has retired from gymnastics and now seems to focus her attention on her Instagram account. And we’d like to thank her for that. The former gymnast has more than one million followers and decided to share a racy post with her fans.

The post read “another world premiere.” There is music playing in the background, but the premiere featured her backside more so than the music.

With over 800,000 views on the video, she knows her audience.

She isn’t the first Olympic gymnast to share photos or videos of her backside in 2017. Aly Raisman And Simone Biles were featured in this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.