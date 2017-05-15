Police: 68-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Detroit’s West Side

May 15, 2017 11:55 PM
Filed Under: missing person

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an older man who went missing from Detroit’s west side on Monday.

Albert Mallory, 68, was last seen at Clark gas station on Dexter Ave. and W. Davison St. at 5 p.m. His family last saw him at around 4 p.m. on the 3700 block of Glendale.

Police say Mallory is in very poor physical condition.

Mallory is described as a black male wearing black pants, grey Rockports, a light-colored shirt and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information about Mallory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1616.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch