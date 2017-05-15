Police: 68-Year-Old Man Goes Missing From Detroit’s West Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding an older man who went missing from Detroit’s west side on Monday.
Albert Mallory, 68, was last seen at Clark gas station on Dexter Ave. and W. Davison St. at 5 p.m. His family last saw him at around 4 p.m. on the 3700 block of Glendale.
Police say Mallory is in very poor physical condition.
Mallory is described as a black male wearing black pants, grey Rockports, a light-colored shirt and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about Mallory’s whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1040 or 313-596-1616.