Second Half Of M-5 Project Begins, Northbound Side Now Closed Until June

May 15, 2017 5:21 PM

NOVI (WWJ) — A major shutdown is going to continue to frustrate motorists in Oakland County this month.

Northbound M-5 from 12 Mile Rd. to West Maple Rd. is now closed for construction until June. MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said that crews are now set to work on the northbound side of the road now that work on the southbound side was completed on Monday morning.

“Now we have northbound M-5 closed at 12 Mile all the way up to Maple at the moment,” Cross said. “Tomorrow we will then close Maple to Pontiac Trail.”

The closure of the southbound side caused headaches for many motorists for three weeks as the normally short drive turned into a much longer endeavor.

Don Newton, from West Bloomfield, said it took a while for his wife to get to work.

“My wife … she had to leave at 7 (a.m.) to get a normal seven minute ride to work – it took her twenty-five minutes,” Newton said back in April.

Find more information from MDOT [here]

