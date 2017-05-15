Tigers Return To Comerica Park For Six-Game Homestand Against Orioles And Rangers

DETROIT – The Tigers return to Comerica Park for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 16, through Sunday, May 21, as they host the Baltimore Orioles May 16-18 and the Texas Rangers May 19-21. The Tuesday and Wednesday games against the Orioles are scheduled for 7:10 p.m., while Thursday’s game is at 1:10 p.m. The first of three games against the Rangers is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Friday, while the Saturday matchup is at 7:15 p.m. and Sunday’s start is at 8:08 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN.

Tickets are available at the Comerica Park Box Office, online at tigers.com and by phone at (866) 66-TIGER (84437). For complete ticket information including 2017 season, group and suites visit tigers.com/tickets or call 313-471-BALL (2255).

Sunday Family Value Deal: Tickets are available for the Sunday Family Value Deal that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as $16 per person at tigers.com/value or at the Tigers box office.

Weekday Value Pack: Tickets are available for the Weekday Value Pack that includes four upper grandstand tickets, four sodas, four hot dogs and four bags of chips for as low as $16 per person at tigers.com/valuepack or at the Tigers box office.

VOTE TIGERS: Voting for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game is now underway. Tigers fans can visit the All-Star Voting Table at the Brush Fire Grill at Comerica Park to cast their ballot and win special prizes. Fans can also vote online up to five times per day at tigers.com/vote.

FANTASY EXPERIENCES: The Detroit Tigers Fantasy Program includes a number of ways for fans to celebrate and interact with Detroit Tigers baseball, including the 2018 Winter Fantasy Camp, batting practice at Comerica Park, throwing out a ceremonial first pitch and more. On Thursday, June 1, fans will have the chance to enjoy an exclusive dinner with former Tigers great and World Series Champion Jack Morris as part of the Tigers Fantasy Dinner Series. Guests of the dinner will each receive an autographed photo of Morris and get to participate in a Q&A session hosted by former Tiger and World Series Champion Dan Petry. For pricing and availability please visit tigers.com/fantasy or call 313-471-2550.

Tuesday, May 16 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Women In Sports Ticket Package: The fourth annual “Women in Sports” event at Comerica Park will explore the expanding role of women in the professional sports industry. Designed to engage thoughtful conversation about the expanding role of women in the sports industry, this pregame program will feature a dynamic, interactive panel of female sports executives. Panelists include: Amanda Elmore , Olympic Gold Medalist Rower; Elaine Lewis , VP of Community and Public Affairs, Detroit Tigers; Lauren Clayborne , Director of Community Relations, Detroit Lions; Molly Wrudack-Folt , Director of Marketing Strategy, Olympia Corporate Entertainment and Detroit Red Wings; and host Jennifer Hammond , FOX 2 sports reporter. Purchasing this package includes a ticket to see the Tigers battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m., an exclusive Detroit Tigers “Women in Sports” t-shirt, admission to a special pregame panel discussion with prominent female leaders in the sports industry at 5:45 p.m. and a donation to Women Of Tomorrow. The Women of Tomorrow’s mission is to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential through a unique mentoring program with highly accomplished professional women and scholarship opportunities.

The fourth annual “Women in Sports” event at Comerica Park will explore the expanding role of women in the professional sports industry. Designed to engage thoughtful conversation about the expanding role of women in the sports industry, this pregame program will feature a dynamic, interactive panel of female sports executives. Panelists include: , Olympic Gold Medalist Rower; , VP of Community and Public Affairs, Detroit Tigers; , Director of Community Relations, Detroit Lions; , Director of Marketing Strategy, Olympia Corporate Entertainment and Detroit Red Wings; and host , FOX 2 sports reporter. Purchasing this package includes a ticket to see the Tigers battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m., an exclusive Detroit Tigers “Women in Sports” t-shirt, admission to a special pregame panel discussion with prominent female leaders in the sports industry at 5:45 p.m. and a donation to Women Of Tomorrow. The Women of Tomorrow’s mission is to inspire, motivate and empower at-risk young women to live up to their full potential through a unique mentoring program with highly accomplished professional women and scholarship opportunities. Sanchez’s Little Smiles: Through the generosity of Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez and his wife, Ana, the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities, is proud to continue Sanchez’s Little Smiles this season. Through the program, the Sanchez family invites 19 guests to attend a Tigers baseball game in a grand fashion. The special evening includes tickets to the Sanchez Family’s suite, Sanchez’s Little Smiles t-shirts, ballpark fare catering and an autographed photo signed by Anibal Sanchez. On May 16, families from COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter) will attend the game through Sanchez’s Little Smiles and have the opportunity to meet and greet Anibal Sanchez.

Through the generosity of Tigers pitcher Anibal Sanchez and his wife, Ana, the Detroit Tigers Foundation, an affiliate of Ilitch Charities, is proud to continue Sanchez’s Little Smiles this season. Through the program, the Sanchez family invites 19 guests to attend a Tigers baseball game in a grand fashion. The special evening includes tickets to the Sanchez Family’s suite, Sanchez’s Little Smiles t-shirts, ballpark fare catering and an autographed photo signed by Anibal Sanchez. On May 16, families from COTS (Coalition on Temporary Shelter) will attend the game through Sanchez’s Little Smiles and have the opportunity to meet and greet Anibal Sanchez. Chevrolet Fun Zone Pack: For $10 fans can secure an upper baseline ticket and voucher for a Chevrolet branded item.

For $10 fans can secure an upper baseline ticket and voucher for a Chevrolet branded item. Grand Slam Coupon Books will be given out at all gates.

will be given out at all gates. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Olympic Gold Medalist Rower Amanda Elmore .

. The national anthem will be performed by the L’Anse Cruse Middle School Central Band .

. The official game ball will be delivered by Seaman Hailley Lamb of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Wednesday, May 17 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m. Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

The Sixth Annual Pink Out the Park Presented by Kroger: Major League Baseball and the Detroit Tigers partner with Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, The Karmanos Cancer Institute and Kroger to go to bat against breast cancer. The goal of this campaign is to increase breast cancer awareness and promote early detection while also raising funds to support breast cancer research. The Tigers donate 1,600 tickets to breast cancer survivors, volunteers and their families to attend the game when the Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles. Over 500 breast cancer survivors from Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, The Karmanos Cancer Institute and Kroger are invited on the field and recognized prior to the national anthem. The Detroit Tigers also host the MLB Honorary Bat Girl, Lisa Meyer of Houghton, MI, as selected through an online contest at tigers.com to recognize inspirational MLB fans that have been affected by breast cancer and demonstrated a commitment to the cause. The Detroit Tigers provide complimentary game tickets for Lisa and her family and recognize her, along with other breast cancer survivors during an on-field pregame ceremony. Lisa and her family also have the opportunity to watch batting practice from the field. She receives a special Honorary Bat Girl jersey, a Louisville Slugger pink bat engraved with her name, along with other breast health awareness items.

Major League Baseball and the Detroit Tigers partner with Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, The Karmanos Cancer Institute and Kroger to go to bat against breast cancer. The goal of this campaign is to increase breast cancer awareness and promote early detection while also raising funds to support breast cancer research. The Tigers donate 1,600 tickets to breast cancer survivors, volunteers and their families to attend the game when the Tigers take on the Baltimore Orioles. Over 500 breast cancer survivors from Komen Detroit Race for the Cure, The Karmanos Cancer Institute and Kroger are invited on the field and recognized prior to the national anthem. The Detroit Tigers also host the MLB Honorary Bat Girl, of Houghton, MI, as selected through an online contest at tigers.com to recognize inspirational MLB fans that have been affected by breast cancer and demonstrated a commitment to the cause. The Detroit Tigers provide complimentary game tickets for Lisa and her family and recognize her, along with other breast cancer survivors during an on-field pregame ceremony. Lisa and her family also have the opportunity to watch batting practice from the field. She receives a special Honorary Bat Girl jersey, a Louisville Slugger pink bat engraved with her name, along with other breast health awareness items. Pink Out The Park Ticket Package: The Tigers, The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Fox Sports Detroit, CBS Radio Detroit and Kroger team up for the sixth annual “Pink Out The Park” to honor breast cancer survivors and support breast health awareness. The ticket package includes a ticket to see the Tigers battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m., Pink Out The Park t-shirt and $5 donation to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute.

The Tigers, The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, Fox Sports Detroit, CBS Radio Detroit and Kroger team up for the sixth annual “Pink Out The Park” to honor breast cancer survivors and support breast health awareness. The ticket package includes a ticket to see the Tigers battle the Baltimore Orioles at 7:10 p.m., Pink Out The Park t-shirt and $5 donation to the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. The first 10,000 fans will receive a Pink Out the Park Ball Cap, courtesy of Kroger. Additionally, stations will be available on the concourse where fans can pick up and personalize cheer cards for participation in a special fifth inning ceremony.

Prior to the game, representatives from Kroger, The Karmanos Cancer Institute, Fox Sports Detroit and CBS Radio Detroit will participate in an on-field ceremony featuring live interviews focusing on breast health awareness.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by breast cancer survivor Diana Gambino , representing Karmanos; Kathy Thompson , representing Kroger; and Honorary Bat Girl Lisa Meyer .

, representing Karmanos; , representing Kroger; and Honorary Bat Girl . The national anthem will be performed by soloist and breast cancer survivor Susan Anzicek.

Thursday, May 18 vs. Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m. Gates Open at 11:30 a.m

Weather Day: Prior to Thursday’s game vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m., over 2,500 students from local schools will participate in Weather Day, as a part of the Tigers’ annual “Class Outside Series” sponsored by Oakland University. Students attending will learn about the science that impacts Michigan weather, as well as how it can affect Detroit Tigers baseball. The pre-game program will feature weather related demonstrations by experts from Toledo’s Imagination Station and includes meteorologists from the FOX 2 Weather Authority. Imagination Station, Toledo’s hands-on science center on the downtown riverfront, provides a critical layer of science enrichment by serving as an educational partner for teachers, schools and parents. The Weather Day presentation is designed for elementary and middle school students. Tickets for Weather Day are still available for purchase and include early entry into Comerica Park for Thursday’s educational event. Comerica Park Gate D will open at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 10:40 a.m. and the workshop will start promptly at 10:45 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. To purchase a ticket for Weather Day, please go to tigers.com/classoutside.

Prior to Thursday’s game vs. the Baltimore Orioles at 1:10 p.m., over 2,500 students from local schools will participate in Weather Day, as a part of the Tigers’ annual “Class Outside Series” sponsored by Oakland University. Students attending will learn about the science that impacts Michigan weather, as well as how it can affect Detroit Tigers baseball. The pre-game program will feature weather related demonstrations by experts from Toledo’s Imagination Station and includes meteorologists from the FOX 2 Weather Authority. Imagination Station, Toledo’s hands-on science center on the downtown riverfront, provides a critical layer of science enrichment by serving as an educational partner for teachers, schools and parents. The Weather Day presentation is designed for elementary and middle school students. Tickets for Weather Day are still available for purchase and include early entry into Comerica Park for Thursday’s educational event. Comerica Park Gate D will open at 10:00 a.m. and will close at 10:40 a.m. and the workshop will start promptly at 10:45 a.m. and last until 11:30 a.m. To purchase a ticket for Weather Day, please go to tigers.com/classoutside. Prior to the game, Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler is scheduled to discuss the G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) program with 40 select students. The Tigers were the first professional sports team to commit to G.R.E.A.T., and have dedicated one game each year since 1992 to the program. This year, 350 Detroit area middle school students who have graduated from or are currently receiving lessons under the 13-week program will attend the game to celebrate their achievements in avoiding destructive behaviors. Through G.R.E.A.T., students work with law enforcement agencies and educators to learn the importance of becoming responsible members of their communities by setting goals, resisting peer pressures, learning how to resolve conflicts and understanding how gangs negatively impact the quality of their life. The G.R.E.A.T. program will be recognized during an on-field pregame ceremony.

is scheduled to discuss the G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education and Training) program with 40 select students. The Tigers were the first professional sports team to commit to G.R.E.A.T., and have dedicated one game each year since 1992 to the program. This year, 350 Detroit area middle school students who have graduated from or are currently receiving lessons under the 13-week program will attend the game to celebrate their achievements in avoiding destructive behaviors. Through G.R.E.A.T., students work with law enforcement agencies and educators to learn the importance of becoming responsible members of their communities by setting goals, resisting peer pressures, learning how to resolve conflicts and understanding how gangs negatively impact the quality of their life. The G.R.E.A.T. program will be recognized during an on-field pregame ceremony. The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Reginald Hartsfield , representing the American Heart Association, and the Diesel Brothers .

, representing the American Heart Association, and the . The national anthem will be performed by soloist Rolando Sanz, with sign language interpretation provided by Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Friday, May 19 vs. Texas Rangers at 7:10 p.m. Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Polish American Heritage Night: The Detroit Tigers will host Polish American Night, Presented by Winters Sausage, one of the longest running cultural celebrations in the league. Prior to the game fans can enjoy traditional Polish American music from five Metro Detroit area bands, including The Kielbasa Kings (Gate B), The Stave Drzewicki Band (Brushfire Grill), Big Daddy and the La De Dahs (Gate C), The Natural Tones (Big Cat Court) and strolling accordion music by John Orischak. A special pregame on-field ceremony will take place featuring traditional Polish dance performances by over 150 children from Metro Detroit. Over 2,500 fans purchased a special ticket package that included a game ticket and commemorative Tigers hat with the Polish flag on the side. Part of the proceeds for the special ticket package will benefit the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. The special ticket package is sold out, however fans may visit Tigers.com for individual game tickets.

The Detroit Tigers will host Polish American Night, Presented by Winters Sausage, one of the longest running cultural celebrations in the league. Prior to the game fans can enjoy traditional Polish American music from five Metro Detroit area bands, including The Kielbasa Kings (Gate B), The Stave Drzewicki Band (Brushfire Grill), Big Daddy and the La De Dahs (Gate C), The Natural Tones (Big Cat Court) and strolling accordion music by John Orischak. A special pregame on-field ceremony will take place featuring traditional Polish dance performances by over 150 children from Metro Detroit. Over 2,500 fans purchased a special ticket package that included a game ticket and commemorative Tigers hat with the Polish flag on the side. Part of the proceeds for the special ticket package will benefit the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America. The special ticket package is sold out, however fans may visit Tigers.com for individual game tickets. Leinie Fridays Party Pack: For $24 (pavilion) or $22 (mezzanine, bleachers or rooftop bleachers) you can secure a game ticket plus one 20 ounce Leinenkugel’s draft beer.

For $24 (pavilion) or $22 (mezzanine, bleachers or rooftop bleachers) you can secure a game ticket plus one 20 ounce Leinenkugel’s draft beer. Postgame Fireworks are presented by Pepsi and hosted by WYCD, and are weather permitting.

Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Raffle : The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle continues at Comerica Park this season at all Friday and Saturday home games. The partner charity for this weekend’s 50/50 raffle is the National Polish American Sports Hall of Fame , whose mission is to recognize and preserve outstanding achievement by individuals of Polish heritage in the field of sports and to educate the entire community with the hope of encouraging and inspiring personal excellence. Tickets will be sold on a digital platform and are 2 for $5, 5 for $10, 20 for $20 and 80 for $40. Six 50/50 Raffle kiosks are stationed throughout the ballpark where fans will be able to purchase tickets and see the pot size in real-time. Five kiosks will be on the 100-level concourse and one kiosk will be on the 3 rd floor suites entrance. The winner will be announced on the Comerica Park scoreboard before the end of the game. The 50/50 Charity Raffle program has raised more than $1.4 million for charity.

: The Detroit Tigers Foundation 50/50 Charity Raffle continues at Comerica Park this season at all Friday and Saturday home games. The partner charity for this weekend’s 50/50 raffle is the , whose mission is to recognize and preserve outstanding achievement by individuals of Polish heritage in the field of sports and to educate the entire community with the hope of encouraging and inspiring personal excellence. Tickets will be sold on a digital platform and are 2 for $5, 5 for $10, 20 for $20 and 80 for $40. Six 50/50 Raffle kiosks are stationed throughout the ballpark where fans will be able to purchase tickets and see the pot size in real-time. Five kiosks will be on the 100-level concourse and one kiosk will be on the 3 floor suites entrance. The winner will be announced on the Comerica Park scoreboard before the end of the game. The 50/50 Charity Raffle program has raised more than $1.4 million for charity. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by actor Ron Perlman , who is best known for his role on the television show Sons of Anarchy, and is representing Motor City Comic Con. Additional first pitches will be thrown by Tigers fans Rose Ann Lackey and Elizabeth Elliot .

, who is best known for his role on the television show Sons of Anarchy, and is representing Motor City Comic Con. Additional first pitches will be thrown by Tigers fans and . The national anthem will be performed by soloist Robert Szuzblewski.

Saturday, May 20 vs. Texas Rangers at 7:15 p.m. Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Tigers Alumni Saturdays, presented by Comerica Bank : Former Tiger and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Iván Rodríguez will participate in a Q&A from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Big Cat Court and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

: Former Tiger and 2017 Hall of Fame inductee Iván Rodríguez will participate in a Q&A from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Big Cat Court and throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Verlander’s Victory for Veterans: On all Saturday regular season home games, Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander hosts Veterans from Veterans Affairs Medical Centers throughout the state of Michigan. These Veterans sustained injuries or illness in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom or in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The Veterans along with their families cheer on the Tigers from the comfort of Verlander’s personal luxury suite. After serving our country, the special day provides American veterans the opportunity to enjoy a Tigers game with their family. This week, veterans from the Battle Creek VA Medical Center will enjoy 18 luxury suite tickets and parking passes in the Tigers Parking Garage. Food and beverage is provided for the guests courtesy of Verlander. Veterans receive a personalized welcome letter from Verlander and all guests receive a Verlander’s Victory for Veterans t-shirt.

On all Saturday regular season home games, Tigers pitcher hosts Veterans from Veterans Affairs Medical Centers throughout the state of Michigan. These Veterans sustained injuries or illness in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom or in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The Veterans along with their families cheer on the Tigers from the comfort of Verlander’s personal luxury suite. After serving our country, the special day provides American veterans the opportunity to enjoy a Tigers game with their family. This week, veterans from the will enjoy 18 luxury suite tickets and parking passes in the Tigers Parking Garage. Food and beverage is provided for the guests courtesy of Verlander. Veterans receive a personalized welcome letter from Verlander and all guests receive a Verlander’s Victory for Veterans t-shirt. After the game 8,000 fans will receive Slurpee Cups as they exit the ballpark, courtesy of 7-Eleven.

The ceremonial first pitches will be thrown by Tigers fans Matt Pedigo and Mark Burnstein .

and . Romeo High School will provide sign language interpretation of the national anthem.

Sunday, May 21 vs. Texas Rangers at 8:08 p.m. Gates Open at 6:30 p.m.

All Sunday home games are Chevy Youth Baseball Sunday Kids Days at Comerica Park. All kids 14-and-under will receive a free promotional item as part of the “Every Kid, Every Sunday” giveaway guarantee, enjoy free rides courtesy of Kroger on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, take part in free face painting and hang out with the Tigers Party Patrol at the Big Cat Court. Across from the Big Cat Court next to the Kids Club Station, select kids will have the chance to win Chevy Role Play Giveaway (two giveaways each Sunday). Following the game, all kids 14-and-under are invited down to the field for Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Aquafina, weather permitting.

at Comerica Park. All kids 14-and-under will receive a free promotional item as part of the “Every Kid, Every Sunday” giveaway guarantee, enjoy free rides courtesy of Kroger on the Comerica Bank Carousel or the Fly Ball Ferris Wheel, take part in free face painting and hang out with the Tigers Party Patrol at the Big Cat Court. Across from the Big Cat Court next to the Kids Club Station, select kids will have the chance to win Chevy Role Play Giveaway (two giveaways each Sunday). Following the game, all kids 14-and-under are invited down to the field for Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Aquafina, weather permitting. Hospitality Worker Ticket Package : All hospitality workers can come to Comerica Park on Monday evening and unwind with friends while enjoying a Tigers game. Hospitality Worker ticket packages include a voucher for your choice of one 24 oz. featured beer, one 20 oz. premium beer, one soda or one bottled water. This package also includes one voucher for your choice of concourse games (speed pitch or batting cage). To purchase this special ticket package fans should visit tigers.com/hospitality or call 313-471-BALL

: All hospitality workers can come to Comerica Park on Monday evening and unwind with friends while enjoying a Tigers game. Hospitality Worker ticket packages include a voucher for your choice of one 24 oz. featured beer, one 20 oz. premium beer, one soda or one bottled water. This package also includes one voucher for your choice of concourse games (speed pitch or batting cage). To purchase this special ticket package fans should visit tigers.com/hospitality or call 313-471-BALL All kids 14-and-under will receive a J.D. Martinez poster, courtesy of AMP Radio 98.7.

poster, courtesy of AMP Radio 98.7. UMPS Care: Through The BLUE Crew Ticket program, guests will receive complimentary game tickets, a Tigers cap, a food and beverage stipend, baseball themed items and a photo to remember their experience at Comerica Park. Additionally, all guests are given the opportunity to meet the umpires and take a photo on the field. Participants are selected through Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Dave Thomas Foundation. The entire program is courtesy of UMPS CARE Charities.

Through The BLUE Crew Ticket program, guests will receive complimentary game tickets, a Tigers cap, a food and beverage stipend, baseball themed items and a photo to remember their experience at Comerica Park. Additionally, all guests are given the opportunity to meet the umpires and take a photo on the field. Participants are selected through Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Dave Thomas Foundation. The entire program is courtesy of UMPS CARE Charities. The ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Nick Gorga, representing Comerica Bank.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

The QLINE stops between Grand Boulevard and Congress Street. The closest stop to Comerica Park is near the intersection of Woodward and Montcalm Streets. For ticket information and hours of operation, visit qlinedetroit.com.

stops between Grand Boulevard and Congress Street. The closest stop to Comerica Park is near the intersection of Woodward and Montcalm Streets. For ticket information and hours of operation, visit qlinedetroit.com. For traffic updates fans can find alerts and alternative routes at com , and visit tigers.com/ballparkapp to download the MLB.com Ballpark app., and fans can follow @tigers on Twitter.

, and visit to download the MLB.com Ballpark app., and fans can follow on Twitter. The Detroit Tigers recommend tuning to WWJ 950 AM for up-to-the-minute updates on traffic alerts and closures.

for up-to-the-minute updates on traffic alerts and closures. Fans can also check with the Michigan Department of Transportation and the City of Detroit Department of Transportation for real-time road closures and detours at michigan.gov/mdot and download the Mi Drive app. and you can also visit www.m-1rail.com.

PAWS TRACKS TO COMERICA PARK: