Woman Intentionally Runs Over Detroit Police Officer Investigating Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) — A police officer has been hospitalized on Monday night after she was struck by a vehicle while investigating an accident in southwest Detroit.
The incident happened on W. Jefferson Ave. and West End St., in the Delray area. Sources tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the female officer was investigating a crash when a female driver drove through a barricade before intentionally backing into the officer.
The officer reportedly suffered hand and wrist injuries. The suspect fled the scene.
Unconfirmed reports indicate that the suspect is in custody.
