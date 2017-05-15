Woman Intentionally Runs Over Detroit Police Officer Investigating Crash

Carroll Says Seahawks Considering Kaepernick As Backup Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

Stephen Jackson Opens Up About The Moments Before The Palace Brawl [VIDEO]The story of that night has been told in many ways from different perspectives since the brawl between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers in November of 2004, but anecdotes continue to surface from the people involved in the incident to this day.