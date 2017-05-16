Where Do Hidden Germs Lurk In Your Bathroom? You May Be Surprised

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s no secret that bathrooms are breeding grounds for germs, but you might be surprised to learn it’s not just the toilet.

Family medicine Dr. Dan Allan says one of the germiest places in your bathroom is the bath mat.

“If people do wash them or clean them it’s infrequent, and so they’re moist, they’re damp, they’re on the floor, they’re probably not far from the toilet, and so there’s a high risk of contamination and also a high risk of moisture, which will allow a lot of things to sort of continue to grow and fester,” he told WWJ Health Reporter Dr. Deanna Lites.

Your bath towels can also harbor lots of germs.

Towels hung on a bar to dry should be washed every three to four days, while towels hung on a hook will need to be washed even more frequently because they tend to remain damp and can develop mold, according to Allan.

When it comes to your toothbrush, make sure it’s stored away from other items to avoid cross-contamination. Allan says toothbrushes should be stored upright so that they dry properly, and kept far from the toilet.

“It’s quite important: When you flush the toilet, there’s very fine droplets that are released into the air of not only bacteria, but any other matter that’s in the toilet. That can travel up to six feet.”