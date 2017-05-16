Funeral Held For Western Michigan Officer Killed On Duty

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A western Michigan police officer who died while on duty is being remembered for his service to his community.
Police officers from across Michigan gathered in North Muskegon on Tuesday for the funeral of Norton Shores Officer Jonathan Ginka. The 10-year police veteran Ginka died May 10 after his vehicle left a roadway and struck a tree.
Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale thanked Ginka for his service during a funeral at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. He said Ginka’s desire to serve never waned and he won awards for his work.
Following the funeral, police cars, ambulances and firetrucks escorted Ginka’s body to Laketon Township Cemetery, where a dispatcher recited a final call for the fallen officer.
Governor Rick Snyder ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Ginka on Tuesday.
“Jonathan was a dedicated police officer and will be deeply missed. I send my most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this time,” Snyder said.
The 34-year-old Ginka leaves behind a wife and two children.
