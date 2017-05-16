Police: Suspect Tracked Down By K-9 Cop After I-94 Chase

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man who led Michigan State Police on a high-speed chase outran troopers but couldn’t outsmart a K-9 cop.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw says two squad cars were damaged, but there were no injuries in the pursuit on a busy I-94 in Detroit, Monday evening.

Shaw said the chase began at around 5 p.m. when the suspect failed to pull over for a traffic stop in the 9th precinct. He said chase continue for about 20 minutes, mostly on I-94, until the driver exited the freeway into a neighborhood where he crashed into two squad cars and took off running.

Less than then minutes Shaw said the suspect was discovered by a K-9 named Bozzy, hiding in a the back of an unlocked van at Faircrest and Brock.

“Bozzy’s got a very good nose and when Bozzy’s on your trail usually you’re going to jail,” Shaw said.

The suspect was taken into custody on a felony narcotics warrant.

Shaw said people fleeing from police has become a growing problem, even for more minor infractions.

“Lately we are seeing people are running for just the littlest thing — not having insurance, or having a suspended license, or maybe having a child support warrant,” Shaw said. “Where 20 years ago when somebody ran from you, you probably knew that they either had a felony warrant or they had guns.”

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, remains jailed awaiting an arraignment.

Bozzy got a Kong as a reward.