Officials: Michigan Doctor Performed Liposuctions In Unsanitary Barn

May 16, 2017 12:34 PM

LANSING (WWJ) – The state has suspended a Michigan doctor’s license to practice amid some alarming allegations.

Officials with the state’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs say osteopath Dr. Bradley Bastow carried out liposuction surgeries in an unsanitary and unfinished pole barn in Glenn, near Saugatuck.

LARA Director Shelly Edgerton said Bastow is accused of committed numerous violations, including co-mingling human and animal drugs and improperly doling out prescription drugs — even taking some home for himself.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” said Edgerton, in a statement. “Our top priority is the health and safety of Michiganders, and the dangerous and deplorable conditions of Dr. Bastow’s facility warranted an immediate suspension of his medical license.”

The suspension comes in accordance with the state’s public health code, which provides for the summary suspension of a health professional’s license when the public health, safety, or welfare requires emergency action.

[View a copy of the order]

Bastow has not been charged with a crime.

