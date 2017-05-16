PBS Is Streaming All 886 Episodes Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ As A Fundraiser

Hello neighbor! Strap in for some warm and fuzzy nostalgia as PBS is streaming every episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” over 17 days. Started Monday, the stream hosted on Twitch.tv is also a fundraiser for the network and for local stations.
“Fred Rogers believed in the boundless potential of all children, and his landmark educational philosophy continues to guide our work today at PBS KIDS,” said Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education, PBS.
Federal funding for public broadcasting was at risk of being eliminated under a draft of President Donald Trump’s budget plan.
As of the date of this post the video stream has more than 1 million views and nearly 9000 simultaneous viewers.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” joins a growing list of public television programming that has aired on Twitch to positive viewer reception. Much like Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting and Julia Child’s The French Chef, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood represents the art of educating, making it a perfect fit for Twitch’s growing catalog of non-gaming content.
Twitch.tv the world’s leading social platform for gamers and has a significant user base leaving comments along with the video and this stream is no different.
“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” ran from 1968 to 2001 created and hosted by Fred Rogers who died in 2003.
