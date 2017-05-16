CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

PBS Is Streaming All 886 Episodes Of ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ As A Fundraiser

May 16, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Fred Rogers, Mister Rogers, Mister Rogers Neighborhood, pbs, Public Broadcasting, Trump Budget

Hello neighbor! Strap in for some warm and fuzzy nostalgia as PBS is streaming every episode of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” over 17 days. Started Monday, the stream hosted on Twitch.tv is also a fundraiser for the network and for local stations.

“Fred Rogers believed in the boundless potential of all children, and his landmark educational philosophy continues to guide our work today at PBS KIDS,” said Lesli Rotenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Children’s Media and Education, PBS.

Federal funding for public broadcasting was at risk of being eliminated under a draft of President Donald Trump’s budget plan.

As of the date of this post the video stream has more than 1 million views and nearly 9000 simultaneous viewers.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” joins a growing list of public television programming that has aired on Twitch to positive viewer reception. Much like Bob Ross’ The Joy of Painting and Julia Child’s The French Chef, Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood represents the art of educating, making it a perfect fit for Twitch’s growing catalog of non-gaming content.

Twitch.tv the world’s leading social platform for gamers and has a significant user base leaving comments along with the video and this stream is no different.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” ran from 1968 to 2001 created and hosted by Fred Rogers who died in 2003.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch