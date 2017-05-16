Pistons Land No. 12 Pick In 2017 NBA Draft — Plus, Three Potential Targets

By Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) – The Pistons, based on their 37-45 record, were in line for the No. 12 overall pick entering the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night. They had a 2.5 percent chance of jumping into the top three and a 0.7 percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick.

They had a 93.5 percent chance of staying at No. 12.

Little surprise that’s exactly what happened.

The Pistons will pick 12th in the 2017 NBA draft, to be held June 22 in Brooklyn.

This was the seventh time in the past eight years that the Pistons were in the draft lottery, but they haven’t landed a pick higher than No. 7 in that span. They did jump from No. 6 to No. 2 in 2003, but the player they later drafted didn’t exactly pan out.

The 2017 draft class isn’t yet official as players who haven’t signed an agent can chose to withdraw as late as May 24. But here are three players who will likely be available and might be of interest to the Pistons when the No. 12 pick rolls around.

Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

Mitchell, 20, put on a strong showing at the combine. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in his sophomore season at Louisville. He’d give the Pistons some insurance at the guard position should Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s restricted free agency get messy and/or Reggie Jackon’s health deteriorate.

Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

It’d be a surprise to see Kennard go this high, but he’s a strong shooter with the potential to thrive in a pick-and-roll offense — Stan Van Gundy’s kind of player. He averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists last season at Duke.

OG Anunoby, F, Indiana

Anunoby would have been a top-10 pick if not for the torn ACL he suffered in January. He’s the full physical package, with a 6’8 frame, long arms and the ability to jump out of the gym. In an early-season matchup between Indiana and Kansas, Anunoby shut down consensus lottery pick Josh Jackson.