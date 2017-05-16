Police: No Adult At Home As 8-Year-Old Mauled By Family Dogs

DETROIT (WWJ) – An 8-year-old is recovering in an area hospital after being attacked by the family’s two dogs.
Detroit police are investigating the circumstances around the attack in which the young boy was attacked by the dogs while at his home on Bewick Street with two other young siblings on Tuesday. There were no adults in the home at the time.
According to police the two younger children ages 6 and 9, were able to get the dogs off their brother. Their mother came home after the attack – apparently she left the three alone while picking up a fourth child at daycare.
The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital with bites all over his body. The children’s mother was taken in for questioning on suspicion of child abuse after leaving the kids home alone.
The 8-year-old is currently in stable condition. The other three children are with a relative.