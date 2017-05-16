Rompers For Men: Your New Favorite Summer Outfit?

DETROIT (WWJ) – It’s easy, breezy and offbeat in menswear.

The makers of what’s being called the first ever romper for men say it “may just be the start of a fashion revolution.” Thanks to a successful Kickstarter crowd-funding campaign, the product, by ACED Design, officially went into production this week.

Heading into #coachellaweekend2 with our freshest new styles. Great for #pooltime, #festivalseason and everything in between. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

The Original RompHim is a one-piece garment, similar to those in style for women, featuring a button-up front with a shirt pocket, a “simple to cinch” adjustable wast, a zippered back pocket and a zippered fly between two deep front pockets.

The company says it’s meant for “anyone wants to make a statement,” and it’ll look good on you.

“We’re revolutionizing men’s fashion and we didn’t stop at product ascetics,” the Kickstarter page reads. “We tested our RompHim on guys of all shapes and sizes to make sure we offer something for everyone, and our button-waist tabs help you get the most flattering contours possible. We promise once you put it on you won’t want to take this thing off.”

Intrigued by the concept, Detroit-area graphic designer Brian Renaud said he might consider trying it out.

“I’d have to see what it looks like on,” he told WWJ Newsradio 950, adding that he could picture wearing to the beach or on a Florida vacation.

As a single guy, how does he think the ladies would respond?

“I think it would be mixed. I think maybe older women would maybe appreciate it, but the younger ones…not so much,” Renaud said, with a laugh.

Cold weather in #chitown be damned, it's #romphimseason. Great view of the #cubs taking on the #yankees from the #wrigleyrooftops. A post shared by Original RompHim (@originalromphim) on May 9, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Lloyd Jackson of Detroit was a bit more skeptical.

“I get what they’re trying to do. We don’t have that many choices; they’re trying to switch it up,” Jackson said. “But no. No, no, no, no, no, no, no, not for me. I couldn’t pull it off.”

For the initial launch, the company is offering four colors: red chambray (a pastel pink), blue chambray (a pastel blue), splatter-print cotton and a red white and blue 4th of July special edition.

Those who pledged to the crowd-funding campaign will get their RompHims first (with shipping planned to begin next month, according to the company, and guaranteed delivery by July 4 for the special edition).

If you’re late to the party, you’ll have to be patient as they’re not currently taking additional orders. After all current order ship, the company says they’ll be selling the RompHim online in additional colors, prints and fabrics. [Watch a promotional video and learn more].