Starbucks Gives Away Free Coffee After Computer System Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – Quite a few Starbucks customers got in line but weren’t able to get their morning lattes.

Although there’s no word yet from the company, witnesses reported computer systems went down Tuesday at Starbucks coffee shops in the metro Detroit area, and apparently across the country. (CBS Chicago reported it happened at two locations in the Loop).

Some Starbucks shops were giving away free regular coffee or iced tea to keep customers satisfied until they could get the system back online. Other locations simply closed for the day with notes posted to the door.

When we order 7 Ventis at Starbucks and it's on the house because their systems down 🙌🏻 — Gav (@GavinJNavarro) May 16, 2017

Went to @Starbucks this morning it was closed with a note saying "systems down." Seems to be a problem across the USA. @wwjmiddays @WWJ950 — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) May 16, 2017

Social media has been atwitter about it, with some wondering if it might be connected to this week’s global cyber attack.

Starbucks computers are down. If this is a cyber attack, this means war! — Ryan Stubenrauch (@Rstubenrauch) May 16, 2017

No Starbucks today. Shut down across the nation. Cyber attack got 'em. #need caffeine! — Anita Collier (@amcollieryahoo) May 16, 2017

There’s no word yet on what caused the problem or just how many shops were affected. WWJ Newsradio 950 has a call out to Starbucks for more information.