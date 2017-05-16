CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Starbucks Gives Away Free Coffee After Computer System Crash

May 16, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Starbucks

DETROIT (WWJ) – Quite a few Starbucks customers got in line but weren’t able to get their morning lattes.

Although there’s no word yet from the company, witnesses reported computer systems went down Tuesday at Starbucks coffee shops in the metro Detroit area, and apparently across the country. (CBS Chicago reported it happened at two locations in the Loop).

Some Starbucks shops were giving away free regular coffee or iced tea to keep customers satisfied until they could get the system back online. Other locations simply closed for the day with notes posted to the door.

Social media has been atwitter about it, with some wondering if it might be connected to this week’s global cyber attack.

There’s no word yet on what caused the problem or just how many shops were affected. WWJ Newsradio 950 has a call out to Starbucks for more information.

