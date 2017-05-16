Fifth Avenue, Royal Oak, brawl, fight, video
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Violent Royal Oak Fight Caught On Video Outside Fifth Avenue

May 16, 2017 9:18 AM
Filed Under: Christy Strawser, Royal Oak

(WWJ) Police are looking for more information after cell phone video captured a violent melee outside popular Royal Oak hot spot Fifth Avenue Saturday night.

A group of a half dozen or so young men are seen talking trash and pummeling each other while bouncers pull them off. Someone stopped and shot video while a party bus and black truck idled on the curb, but it’s unclear if anyone called local police.

“Those happen pretty quickly and they look pretty violent,” said Royal Oak Lt. Keith Spencer, adding that he would really like to find out what happened.

That area with a triangle of popular bars aimed at people in their 20s has been a police trouble spot over the years, though it’s been calmed. Popular hot spot Hopcat is set to open in the vicinity May 20, and a new Jolly Pumpkin brewery is also nearby.

Royal Oak police regularly patrol the area, especially near closing time.

“That type of behavior is something we want to keep an eye on and prevent and when it does happen that our officers respond appropriately,” Spencer said.

It’s unclear what time it happened, which has officers wondering if it was reported. Fifth Avenue staff did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Anyone with more information should call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch