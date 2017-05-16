Violent Royal Oak Fight Caught On Video Outside Fifth Avenue

(WWJ) Police are looking for more information after cell phone video captured a violent melee outside popular Royal Oak hot spot Fifth Avenue Saturday night.

A group of a half dozen or so young men are seen talking trash and pummeling each other while bouncers pull them off. Someone stopped and shot video while a party bus and black truck idled on the curb, but it’s unclear if anyone called local police.

“Those happen pretty quickly and they look pretty violent,” said Royal Oak Lt. Keith Spencer, adding that he would really like to find out what happened.

That area with a triangle of popular bars aimed at people in their 20s has been a police trouble spot over the years, though it’s been calmed. Popular hot spot Hopcat is set to open in the vicinity May 20, and a new Jolly Pumpkin brewery is also nearby.

Royal Oak police regularly patrol the area, especially near closing time.

“That type of behavior is something we want to keep an eye on and prevent and when it does happen that our officers respond appropriately,” Spencer said.

It’s unclear what time it happened, which has officers wondering if it was reported. Fifth Avenue staff did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.

Anyone with more information should call Royal Oak police at 248-246-3500.