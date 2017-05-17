Man Dead, Woman Hospitalized After Motorcycle Crash

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A one person was killed and another was hurt, according to authorities, in an early morning motorcycle accident in Oakland County.
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman were on the motorcycle when the driver lost control on a curve in the road, near Oakley Park and Sutton Lane in Commerce Township, and crashed.
The man died at Beaumont-Botsford Hospital, officials said. The woman remains hospitalized in serious condition.
As an investigation continues, it’s unclear who was driving the bike.
No names have been released.