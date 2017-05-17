Detroit Ranked Among Top Summer Vacation Destinations

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit is a top spot for holiday travel this summer, according personal finance website WalletHub.
Jill Gonzalez, an analyst with the site, says 38 key indicators were taken into consideration, including fun activities available and the cost of meals, flights and a hotel stay.
“We looked at cheapest three-star hotels. In Detroit, it’s very cheap, around $60 for a stay in July,” Gonzalez said. “And keep in mind July is really peak travel season.”
Food is a great deal, too.
“The average price of a meal for two people, that runs you about $45 in Detroit. So, again, that is far better than most other cities that we looked at,” Gonzalez said. “And there’s still a lot of history, a lot of culture, a lot of attractions in and around Detroit as well.”
Gonzalez says Detroit came in at number 20 out of the 80 largest metro areas in the country, overall. The Motor City ranked second, though, for travel costs and hassle. She said Detroit is one of the few places with non-stop flight to the city, averaging around $225.
Number one on the list was Las Vegas, with Los Angeles, Orlando, Chicago and San Diego rounding out the top five. [View the full report and rankings at this link].