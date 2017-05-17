Man Found Dead After 45 Shots Fired On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s east side.
According to investigators, at least 45 bullets were fired at the scene, near BOBZ Lounge, in the area of I-94 and Moross.
The victim was found in the street at Chester St. and Harper near a car that had several bullet holes, according to witnesses, who reported hearing dozens of gunshots at around 2 a.m.
Family members talking to WWJ’s Mike Campbell identified the victim as 32-year-old Christopher Marcilis, who worked as a handyman.
“He was a nice, loving sweet person, caring,” said a cousin, Squanato Waltoen. “A person that you would want to be around. He was always happy; he wasn’t a violent person. He was real sweet. He got along with everything.”
The shooter or shooters remain at large.
No information was immediately available about any possible suspects, a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
“I don’t know what happened,” Waltoen said. “The only thing I know is I got the phone call and they said that he was outside BOBZ dead…and I just got in my car and came over here.”
Police had Chester shut down in both directions early in the morning for the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.