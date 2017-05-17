CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Man Found Dead After 45 Shots Fired On Detroit’s East Side

May 17, 2017 9:34 AM
Filed Under: detroit, fatal shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police homicide detectives are investigating after a man was fatally shot on the city’s east side.

christopher marcilis Man Found Dead After 45 Shots Fired On Detroits East Side

Christopher Marcilis (Courtesy photo)

According to investigators, at least 45 bullets were fired at the scene, near BOBZ Lounge, in the area of I-94 and Moross.

The victim was found in the street at Chester St. and Harper near a car that had several bullet holes, according to witnesses, who reported hearing dozens of gunshots at around 2 a.m.

Family members talking to WWJ’s Mike Campbell identified the victim as  32-year-old Christopher Marcilis, who worked as a handyman.

“He was a nice, loving sweet person, caring,” said a cousin, Squanato Waltoen. “A person that you would want to be around. He was always happy; he wasn’t a violent person. He was real sweet. He got along with everything.”

The shooter or shooters remain at large.

No information was immediately available about any possible suspects, a motive or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“I don’t know what happened,” Waltoen said. “The only thing I know is I got the phone call and they said that he was outside BOBZ dead…and I just got in my car and came over here.”

casings Man Found Dead After 45 Shots Fired On Detroits East Side

Evidence techs mark bullet casings littering the ground. (credit: Mike Campbell)

Police had Chester shut down in both directions early in the morning for the investigation, but the roadway has since reopened.

family and friends Man Found Dead After 45 Shots Fired On Detroits East Side

Family and friends gathered at the scene. (credit: Mike Campbell)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch