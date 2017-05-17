FBI: Man Wanted To Bribe Officials For Marijuana Dispensary

May 17, 2017 8:52 PM
Filed Under: Bribes, Marijuana Dispensary, Medical Marijauana

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) – The FBI says a restaurant owner was willing to pay bribes to suburban Detroit officials to try to get them to allow a medical marijuana dispensary.

The disclosure was made in a document filed Tuesday in federal court. The government wants to keep $15,000 that was voluntarily turned over to agents by an unnamed Garden City official. No charges have been filed.

The FBI says the restaurant owner told the Garden City official that he would pay $150,000 if he could get a permit for a medical marijuana dispensary. The official said the man would need approval from the city council.

The FBI says the man in December handed the official an envelope with $15,000, apparently $5,000 for three council members. The official gave the envelope to the FBI.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch