Police Chief: Man Injured In Shootout With Cops Near Downtown Detroit

May 17, 2017 12:45 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 31-year-old man has been shot by police after he allegedly fired at officers during a confrontation on city’s east side.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said it happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of Jefferson Ave. and St. Aubin, just a few blocks east of downtown.

Craig said officers were called to the scene about a “mental” person who was behaving erratically while armed with a gun.

When police arrived, Craig said, the man fled on foot and was hit by a car.

“After being struck by the vehicle, he recovers, he turns and faces the officer. We now know he possibly fired as many as three shots at the officers from a 9 mm handgun,” the chief said. “Those shots never took effect. So the officers, both fearing for their life, returned fire.”

Craig said two of the four officers who were on the scene shot the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Craig said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, has a rap sheet that includes a 2014 armed robbery conviction. Family members reported he suffers from mental health issues.

The scene remains condoned off for an ongoing investigation.

