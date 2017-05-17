Police Chief: Man Injured In Shootout With Cops Near Downtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 31-year-old man has been shot by police after he allegedly fired at officers during a confrontation on city’s east side.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said it happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday, in the area of Jefferson Ave. and St. Aubin, just a few blocks east of downtown.

Craig said officers were called to the scene about a “mental” person who was behaving erratically while armed with a gun.

When police arrived, Craig said, the man fled on foot and was hit by a car.

“After being struck by the vehicle, he recovers, he turns and faces the officer. We now know he possibly fired as many as three shots at the officers from a 9 mm handgun,” the chief said. “Those shots never took effect. So the officers, both fearing for their life, returned fire.”

UPDTE: Det Police Chief James Craig says gunman who fired at officers on Jefferson has mental health issues according to family. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/0KHr9ghiHW — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) May 17, 2017

Craig said two of the four officers who were on the scene shot the suspect. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Craig said the suspect, whose name was not immediately released, has a rap sheet that includes a 2014 armed robbery conviction. Family members reported he suffers from mental health issues.

The scene remains condoned off for an ongoing investigation.