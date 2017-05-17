CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Michigan Senate Ups Penalties For Female Genital Mutilation

May 17, 2017 1:35 PM

LANSING (WWJ/AP) – The Michigan Senate has approved 15-year prison terms for parents and doctors involved in the genital mutilation of children, in response to a Detroit-area doctor recently indicted in such a case.

The chamber unanimously approved bills Wednesday that would allow the prison term for parents or guardians convicted of transporting girls to undergo the surgery. The legislation also would enable the state to strip those parents of their parental rights.

Doctors who perform the surgery could also face 15 years in prison.

“Female genital mutilation is a horrifying and sickening act of brutality inflicted on young girls throughout the world and even here in Michigan,” said Sen. Judy Emmons, R-Sheridan, in a medai release. “The tragic recent case in Southeast Michigan, where little girls as young as 6 years old were mutilated by local doctors, illustrates that we are not immune from evil. We must take a stand for all Michigan girls that this unnecessary and traumatic procedure has no place in our state or anywhere else.”

The federal punishment is five years, which Republican Sen. Rick Jones says isn’t enough.

The legislation now goes to the House.

The bills (Senate Bills 337-338 and 368-369) were introduced after Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was accused in April of conducting the surgery on two 7-year-old Minnesota girls.

“Let’s be open and honest about what sort of savagery we are fighting,” Emmons said. “Female genital mutilation is medically unnecessary and is usually performed to exercise control over a female’s sexuality and to ensure her virginity until marriage.

“These mutilations are usually performed without anesthetic, and victims can have ongoing psychological and physical health consequences, including infection, pain and even death.”

Minnesota, Texas and other states have approved similar legislation.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch