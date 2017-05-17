Oakland County Teen Arrested Over School Shooting Threat On Instagram

ORION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 14-year-old boy is locked up at Oakland County Children’s Village after allegedly threatening a school shooting on social media.
Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday were called to a home in Oxford Township by the father of a 14-year-old girl who was frightened by a threatening post that reference 1999’s “Columbine Shooting,” in which two students killed 13 people and injured 21 at a Colorado high school.
An investigation revealed the Instagram message was sent by a Scripps Middle School student, deputies said, and detectives interviewed the teen along with his parents.
“Detectives determined the threat as being non-viable,” according to the sheriff’s office report. “The suspect did not have the means or the capability to carry out a similar act at the school.”
The teen, whose name will not be released due to his age, signed a written statement and was taken into custody. Details of the message were not released.
A juvenile petition was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office which will determine charges.