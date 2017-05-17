Oakland County Teen Arrested Over School Shooting Threat On Instagram

May 17, 2017 2:44 PM

ORION TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 14-year-old boy is locked up at Oakland County Children’s Village after allegedly threatening a school shooting on social media.

Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s office on Tuesday were called to a home in Oxford Township by the father of a 14-year-old girl who was frightened by a threatening post that reference 1999’s “Columbine Shooting,” in which two students killed 13 people and injured 21 at a Colorado high school.

An investigation revealed the Instagram message was sent by a Scripps Middle School student, deputies said, and detectives interviewed the teen along with his parents.

“Detectives determined the threat as being non-viable,” according to the sheriff’s office report. “The suspect did not have the means or the capability to carry out a similar act at the school.”

The teen, whose name will not be released due to his age, signed a written statement and was taken into custody. Details of the message were not released.

A juvenile petition was submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutors Office which will determine charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch