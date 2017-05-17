The QLINE Gets The Pure Michigan Spoof Treatment

By George Fox
Joining the company of the Flint Water Crisis, the Detroit Lions, Jim Harbaugh and many more infamous Michigan topics — the QLINE has been targeted by John Kerfoot and his Pure Michigan parody series.
The one-minute 26-second video posted to his YouTube channel Wednesday can’t be embedded here due to its brief strong language. Created in the style of the Pure Michigan tourism marketing campaign the video critiques the latest entry for Detroit’s mass transit as a slow, limited and expensive at $200 million, 3 mile long and 30 mph.
The project actually cost $142 million and was paid for with a combination of public and private funding.
“And with a wait time of only 25 minutes — the train’s downtown commute now rivals the walking pace of a 62-year-old woman,” reads the comforting monotone narrator.
The public is welcome to ride free during the opening week of the QLINE and is one possible reason for the long wait times.
Taking a jab at the perceived limited rider-base the narrator adds, “It will benefit dozens of Detroiters who won’t have to walk to their favorite gastropub.”
The similarities to the largely underutilized and expensive People Mover elevated train are drawn as the ad concludes with the narrator’s slogan, “The QLINE, The People Mover 2, it’s Pure Michigan.”