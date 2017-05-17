Driver Airlifted To Hospital After Semi Flips On US 23 Near Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) – A truck driver has been taken airlifted to a local hospital after a semi overturned near Ann Arbor.
Michigan State Police are investigating the accident that happened on southbound US 23 at I-94, during rush hour Wednesday morning.
A medical helicopter was called to the scene to transport the injured driver, who officials say was a man. His name and age have not been released and his condition is unknown at this time.
Circumstances surrounding what led the crash are not known at this time.
The ramp from I-94 westbound to US 23 southbound remains closed as an investigation continues. As of 9:45 a.m., the truck had not yet been towed from the scene.
