Spartans Announce Complete Nonconference Football Schedules Through 2020

May 17, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: football, Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich.Michigan State has announced its football nonconference opponents through the 2020 season.

The Spartans will open the 2018 season at home against Utah State on Sept. 1 in Spartan Stadium. It will mark the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

In a series previously announced, MSU will face Arizona State in a home-and-home series, beginning in Tempe on Sept. 8, 2018, in Sun Devil Stadium. The Spartans close their nonconference slate in 2018 with Central Michigan in East Lansing on Sept. 29.

In another first-time meeting, MSU kicks off the 2019 season in Spartan Stadium on Aug. 31 against Tulsa. The Spartans will open with three consecutive home games in 2019, taking on Western Michigan (Sept. 7) and Arizona State (Sept. 14) following the season opener against the Golden Hurricane.

Michigan State makes its return trip to BYU in the 2020 season on Sept. 12 in Provo, marking MSU’s first-ever game in Lavell Edwards Stadium. The Spartans and Cougars met for the first time in series history in 2016 in Spartan Stadium.

After the road trip to BYU, MSU will return to East Lansing for back-to-back home games against Toledo on Sept. 19 and Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 26.

FUTURE MICHIGAN STATE NONCONFERENCE GAMES

2018
Sept. 1: UTAH STATE
Sept. 8: at Arizona State*
Sept. 29: CENTRAL MICHIGAN

2019
Aug. 31: TULSA
Sept. 7: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 14: ARIZONA STATE*

2020
Sept. 12: at BYU*
Sept. 19: TOLEDO
Sept. 26: MIAMI (FLA.)*

ADDITIONAL FUTURE NONCONFERENCE GAMES
Sept. 18, 2021: at Miami (Fla.)*
Sept. 17, 2022: at Boise State*
Sept. 16, 2023: BOISE STATE*

*Previously announced

