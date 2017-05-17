The SI Swimsuit Open Casting Results Are In! [VIDEOS/PHOTOS]

For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit opened a casting call to the public to find the newest SI Swimsuit model, and after receiving thousands of submissions on Instagram, the team has hand-picked 35 finalists. These women will join SI Swimsuit for an in-person casting in NYC on Friday, complete with video interviews, meetings with the editor and a photo shoot. One finalist will also be guaranteed to appear in SI Swimsuit 2018.

SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said

: “We decided to hold an open casting call this year because, while we cast the bulk of our models through the traditional avenues of modeling agency submissions, it is very clear to us that there are plenty of exceptionally interesting and beautiful women in the world that exist outside of ‘industry “expectations’… By creating an opportunity for women to submit their own casting video on their own terms, we hope to find an undiscovered star.”

Beyond grateful and excited for this opportunity ✨ #siswimsearch

The finalists include a sweeping range of women, from a farm girl in Texas to a former New England Patriots cheerleader, that embody exactly what SI Swimsuit is all about, including Michelle Vidal, Stefanie Rachel, Julia Rose and Aubri Ebony. There are women from California to Brazil and Israel to Ohio, and they represent a diverse variety of backgrounds, personalities, and body types. Follow SI Swimsuit on social media for behind-the-scenes access to the in-person casting this Friday!

