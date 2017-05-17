The SI Swimsuit Open Casting Results Are In! [VIDEOS/PHOTOS]

For the first time ever, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit opened a casting call to the public to find the newest SI Swimsuit model, and after receiving thousands of submissions on Instagram, the team has hand-picked 35 finalists. These women will join SI Swimsuit for an in-person casting in NYC on Friday, complete with video interviews, meetings with the editor and a photo shoot. One finalist will also be guaranteed to appear in SI Swimsuit 2018.
+Read more about the SI Swimsuit open casting finalists here: http://on.si.com/2pLxN5F
SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said
: “We decided to hold an open casting call this year because, while we cast the bulk of our models through the traditional avenues of modeling agency submissions, it is very clear to us that there are plenty of exceptionally interesting and beautiful women in the world that exist outside of ‘industry “expectations’… By creating an opportunity for women to submit their own casting video on their own terms, we hope to find an undiscovered star.”
So #excited to #share this #fashion film with @si_swimsuit for the #siswimsearch #filmed and #photographed by @michaelwilliampaul in #miami we had an #incredible few days #creating #magic in the #infinite #skies and #ocean✨ #SIswim #SIswimsearch #Sportsillustrated #sportsillustratedswim #michellevidal #iammichellevidal #michaelwilliampaul #campaign #editorial #topmodel #fashion #celebrity #curvemodel #photoshoot #beautybeyondsize #embraceyourcurves
IDK if I was more nervous filming this or posting this 😅😅😅 But you never know until you try right? Thanks @si_swimsuit @mj_day for this INSANE opportunity ! You have no idea how many chairs and random objects I had to pile up to take this video 😂 Probably my biggest #YOLO moment ever 🙈 #SISwimSearch #omg #sonervous
You know what. It's about time I stop apologizing for what others may consider a flaw. Let's embrace our natural beauty and anyone who's not with it can kick rocks!!!! My video submission for #siswimsearch Thank you @si_swimsuit for the opportunity and a reason to take this wig off in public lol @si_swimsuit @mj_day #siswimsearch Ps lol my hair can look a lot cooler when is not under a wig I promise ❤️
The finalists include a sweeping range of women, from a farm girl in Texas to a former New England Patriots cheerleader, that embody exactly what SI Swimsuit is all about, including Michelle Vidal, Stefanie Rachel, Julia Rose and Aubri Ebony. There are women from California to Brazil and Israel to Ohio, and they represent a diverse variety of backgrounds, personalities, and body types. Follow SI Swimsuit on social media for behind-the-scenes access to the in-person casting this Friday!
+ Check out more on SI Swimsuit’s open casting here: http://on.si.com/2poqTTX
+ See all of the submissions here: #SISwimSearch