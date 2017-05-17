Tom Brady Had A Concussion Last Season, According To Gisele [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Tom Brady is a guy that’s hard not to like.

Last season he had one of the best seasons a QB could ever ask for. After being suspended for the first four games of the year due to “Deflategate,” the future Hall of Fame player went on to win the Super Bowl in one of the biggest comebacks in championship game history.

But he’s allegedly covering something up. Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele was on “CBS This Morning” talking with Charlie Rose and spilled the beans on Brady’s concussion history.

“Football, like he had a concussion last year, I mean he has concussions pretty much every [year] …I mean, we don’t talk about. But he does have concussions.”

Brady wasn’t listed on the injury report in 2016 for having a concussion — so was this a cover up?

During the 2012 season, former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson admitted to 97.1 The Ticket that he had played with a concussion, so this isn’t anything new in the NFL.

She went on to say, “I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through like, through that kind of aggression like, all the time–that cannot be healthy for you, right? I mean I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100, I hope.”

By this time tomorrow I would assume we will be seeing a statement from the team or Roger Goodell on this situation. No matter what, it’s not a good look for the NFL or the New England Patriots.

Tom Brady is the cover athlete for the new Madden video game. Could this be the start of the “Madden Curse?”