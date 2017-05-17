Viral Video Claims World Will End May 31, 2017 [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

Usually when I blog, I don’t like to get too deep. I deal with pro sports, which is nothing more than little kid games being played by the most talented adults.

On the other hand, one of my main jobs day in and day out is trying to not miss anything that is trending or hot on the Internet.

So here’s this: The fine people at Brobible.com titled one of their posts, “Doomsday Prediction Says The World Is Ending In Two Weeks.” I had to click on it.

What the heck is this all about?

The video was uploaded to YouTube on October 13, 2016 and now has over 1.2 million views. It’s titled, “End of The World-Something Big Will Happen On Earth May 31,2017?”

It starts off talking about “the world’s largest science project” and how it essentially could become a giant black hole and suck us up and just winds up showing video from natural disasters. Whoever made this video did a good job since it does have so many views. Why May 31, though? Couldn’t it happen the day before or the day after?

Who knows, your guess is as good as mine since the video never states as much.

If the world is going to end on May 31, 2017 then I have so much to do. I need to get a hole-in-one in the next few weeks, dunking a basketball is a must, and of course I need to bear the new Zelda on the Nintendo Switch. Then there’s the matter of meeting Emily Ratajkowski.

There is a lot that needs to be done! Well maybe not since the video is just a bunch of people who think they’re too smart for their own good — but who doesn’t love a good conspiracy theory?