1 Killed, 3 Injured In Sterling Heights Apartment Fire

May 18, 2017 11:40 AM
Filed Under: fatal fire, Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One person is dead and three are hospitalized following a two-alarm fire at a Sterling Heights apartment building.

According to Sterling Heights Fire Chief Chris Martin, the blaze broke out shortly before 12 a.m. Thursday at the eight-unit Sterling Knolls Apartments on 15 Mile Rd., between Dodge Park Rd. and Maple Lane Dr.

Martin said a resident, who has not yet been publicly identified, died in the fire.

Another resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Two firefighters were also admitted for treatment of “heat related” injuries. All of those injured are expected to be OK, Martin said.

Fire crews from Warren, Clinton Township, Shelby Township, Fraser, Utica and Macomb Township assisted at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

