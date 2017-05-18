High-Speed State Police Chase From Westland To Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Michigan State Police were involved in a high-speed chase that started in Westland and continued through the western suburbs into Detroit.
According to eyewitness reports, the suspect vehicle was traveling 90 to 100 miles per hour on I-94, late Thursday morning, from near Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus to the Southfield Freeway.
The suspect then got off I-94 at the southbound Southfield, turned northbound on the Southfield, and was last spotted near Ford Rd. The suspect then exited the freeway and is on the surface streets going 80 miles per hour near Joy and Wyoming.
Shortly before 10 a.m., the suspect was on I-96 near the Southfield Freeway. At times, police are saying someone was waving a hand out of a front window.
The driver bailed out of his car at Evergreen and I-96., according to scanner chatter. No injuries have been reported.
It’s unclear what prompted the pursuit. WWJ is working to gather more details.