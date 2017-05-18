1 Ejected From Vehicle In I-275 Rollover Crash

May 18, 2017 9:26 AM

CANTON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – One person has been injured in a rollover crash along I-275 near Ford Road.

Michigan State Police said the person was ejected from the vehicle that flipped over in the median.

Emergency crews were performing CPR when the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance. There was no immediate information available about the injured person or what led to the accident.

An investigation is ongoing.

Traffic backups were reported in both directions of I-275 at Ford Rd. with police on the scene. Drivers may want to use Haggerty or  Merriman Rd. as an alternate.

