Wayne County Again Extends Deadline For Proposal To Complete Jail

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – For a second time, Wayne County has agreed to give Walsh Construction more time to work on a proposal to complete an unfinished jail in downtown Detroit.

Walsh, the qualified bidder, now has until June 28 to complete its response to the county’s request.

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans back in April had said, as Walsh is tackling an extremely complex project, he’d grant the company a two-week extension.

That’s now been extended to two months as the county says Walsh wants to reevaluate programming, layout and structure.

Evans adds that the project is “extraordinarily difficult” and that “not taking the time needed to get a quality proposal doesn’t serve anyone’s interests.”

This means sports fans will have to wait yet a little bit longer to find out if alternative plans for the site — including a profession soccer stadium proposed by billionaire developer Dan Gilbert — could still be considered.

Rock Ventures, a Dan Gilbert company, back in February submitted an offer to Wayne County to basically swap the high-profile site of the current jail under construction downtown for a new, state-of-the-art, consolidated criminal justice center Rock Ventures would build for the county on Forrest Ave. It would include a new adult and juvenile detention facilities and a new criminal courthouse that would replace the current Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Wayne County would give Rock $300 million — the estimated cost to complete the jail at current construction site. The developer would bulldoze the failed jail, and build a $1 billion commercial development, which would potentially include a Major League Soccer stadium. [More details].

Evans has said he’s leaning toward completing the jail where it is.

The unfinished 2,000-bed jail is an eyesore in Detroit — on Gratiot near I-375 across from the county courthouse. Construction — which started under the previous county administration — stopped in 2013 because the project was wildly over budget, with cost overruns totaling more than $90 million.

