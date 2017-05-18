Monroe County Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

May 18, 2017 11:03 AM

BERLIN TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A 59-year-old man has died in a motorcycle crash in Monroe County, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say Dennis Cunningham of Carleton, Michigan, was thrown off his 2001 Harley Davidson when he veered from the roadway and struck a street sign. It happened at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday on Newport Rd., near Swan Creek Rd., in Berlin Township.

Cunningham wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was pronounced dead at this scene.

Officials say it’s unclear at this time what caused his to go off the road. An investigation is ongoing.

This fatal accident comes a day after Highland Township man, also not wearing a helmet, was killed in a motorcycle crash in Oakland County’s Commerce Township.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Deputy Ian Glick at 734-240-7742.

