Police: Man Robs Royal Oak Gas Station With Airsoft Gun

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – A man has been arrested after Royal Oak police say he robbed a gas station armed with an airsoft gun.
The crime was reported early Thursday morning, at the Speedway located at 4727 Crooks Road, according to police.
According to the clerk, the suspect entered the store at around 2:15 a.m. A few minutes later, he allegedly approached the clerk, pointed a gun at him and demanded money.
The suspect fled with the money, police said, but was found by responding officers a short time later, riding a bicycle near Crooks Road and Lexington.
Police said the man was in possession of an airsoft gun (a realistic looking toy that shoots plastic pellets through compressed air and a piston) that matched the clerk’s description of the weapon used in the robbery. The suspect was also in possession of narcotic paraphernalia and had a large amount of cash hidden in his shoe, police said.
He was arrested at the scene and remained lodged at the Royal Oak Police Station awaiting formal charges.
Police said the man, whose name was not immediately released, is also believed to be a suspect in an earlier breaking and entering in Troy.