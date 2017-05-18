Students Overwhelm South Haven Beach; Police Shut It Down Arresting Several

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Police closed a beach in southwestern Michigan for a few hours — after complaints about hundreds of college students partying.
South Haven police say complaints began around midday Wednesday when three busloads of college students showed up at South Beach along Lake Michigan.
Rose Maylen tweeted about the scene saying the “entire school just got escorted off south haven’s beach by state troopers …”
South Haven Chief of Police Natalie Thompson says they brought alcohol and loud music, and there were fights. Thompson says four arrests were made out of 300-400 people.
Kalamazoo College students were at the beach for “Day of Gracious Living,” a campus tradition since 1974.
