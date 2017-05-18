CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Tigers Homer Twice Off Bundy, Edge Orioles 6-5

May 18, 2017 4:49 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Orioles, Detroit Tigers

By NOAH TRISTER, AP Baseball Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Martinez hit a two-run homer off Dylan Bundy to put Detroit ahead in the fifth inning, and the Tigers went on to a 6-5 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday.

J.D. Martinez hit a three-run shot in the third for the Tigers, who ended a streak of eight straight quality starts by Bundy (5-2) to start the season. The Baltimore right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Jordan Zimmermann (4-2) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings, and three relievers finished for Detroit. Alex Wilson pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.

Chris Davis, Adam Jones and Seth Smith homered for the Orioles. Baltimore led 3-0 before J.D. Martinez tied it with his fifth home run in six games.

Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera sat out with a strained oblique, and Baltimore’s Manny Machado was out with a sore finger.

Jones hit a solo shot in the fifth to put the Orioles ahead 4-3, but after J.D. Martinez drew a one-out walk in the bottom half, Victor Martinez followed with a drive to right for his third home run of the year. Alex Avila added an RBI double that inning to make it 6-4.

Smith’s home run in the seventh cut the deficit in half, but Detroit’s bullpen was able to hold on.

Davis opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first, and Smith’s RBI single in the second made it 3-0.

J.D. Martinez didn’t play at all this season until last Friday, when he returned from a sprained foot. Since coming off the disabled list, he is 8 for 16 with five homers, 11 RBIs, seven runs and nine walks.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: Smith was shaken up in the fifth when a ball he hit bounced up and hit him in the left side of the face while he was in the batter’s box. He was able to stay in the game.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore starts a three-game home series against Toronto on Friday night. RHP Chris Tillman (1-0) starts for the Orioles against RHP Aaron Sanchez (0-1).
Tigers: Detroit sends LHP Daniel Norris (2-2) to the mound against Texas RHP Nick Martinez (0-2) in the opener of a three-game set against the Rangers.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
___
Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch